GBA faces legal challenge over alleged violations of 74th Constitutional Amendment

Unabashed, arbitrary decision-making, with scant regard for due process and flagrant violations of the Constitution and rule of law. The very framing of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act (GBGA) and constitution of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are under legal challenge for overturning the 74th Constitutional Amendment (74th CAA) and emasculating the third tier of local government.

The entire erstwhile BBMP area has been without a constitutionally mandated elected third tier of government for a full six years. While claiming that the five corporations formed by splitting BBMP are fully empowered to function in a decentralised manner as per the 74th CAA, administrators are ruling the roost there by delaying elections by giving one excuse after another.

Usurping the powers of the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) mandated in the 74th CAA, a plan to build Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of tunnel roads and elevated corridors incentivising private vehicles has been taken. The GBA has gone to the extent of amending the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) Act to alienate protected, heritage parklands, such as that of Lalbagh.

This plan has been approved in the absence of the MPC and without constituting the BMLTA, the body meant to approve any mobility plans for Bengaluru.