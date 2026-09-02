JDS workers face off with cops near Congress office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: JDS workers on Tuesday attempted to lay siege to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queens Road in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Priyank Kharge over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of assistant executive engineer (Grade-I) posts.

The protest was led by Greater Bengaluru JDS president HM Ramesh Gowda with former MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy and hundreds of party workers and leaders taking part. However, police stopped most of the protesters before they could reach the KPCC office.

Police put up barricades to prevent the protesters from entering the KPCC office, leading to heated arguments between the police and JDS workers. Tension escalated as protesters tried to push through the barricades. Police subsequently detained several leaders and workers.

The JDS workers condemned the government for attempting to suppress the protest. Speaking to the media, Ramesh Gowda alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment and alleged that the government was supporting them.