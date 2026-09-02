Krishna Byre pulls up civic officials over poorly maintained Bengaluru parks

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday pulled up civic officials over poorly maintained parks and the alleged irregularities in the implementation of infrastructure works.

Speaking at a meeting to review the progress achieved in execution of development projects under GBA, he sought to know if public money is being spent on works that have not been taken up. “Are you looting the money being given for maintenance of parks?” he questioned the officials of the Horticulture Department after learning that garbage is not being cleared in several parks.

“Bengaluru was once known for its parks. But now many parks are in bad condition. If parks are not maintained properly, you will be held responsible,” he warned them.

Referring to installation of electric poles along the Outer Ring Road under the High Density Corridor Project, he said though the distance between two poles should be 20 metres, some stretches have poles every five to 10 metres with some old poles in between. “Are you working to improve Bengaluru, or to ruin it?” he questioned B-SMILE officials. Taking them to task, he said, “Is this project being implemented to help contractors?”