Lokayukta finds fault with Bengaluru South district administration

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said that the Bengaluru South district administration has failed to clear encroachment of lakes in all taluks of the district.

He said stern action would be taken if no steps were taken to clear encroachments on the water bodies. An official statement issued on Monday said, out of 413 lakes in Channapatna taluk, the encroachment of 207 lakes is yet to be cleared. In Harohalli taluk, 115 lakes were encroached upon out of 181 lakes. Encroachments of only 13 lakes are cleared.

In Kanakapura taluk, 180 lakes have been encroached out of total 313 lakes and encroachments upon 42 lakes have been cleared. In Magadi taluk, encroachment upon 25 lakes have to be cleared out of 220 lakes. In Ramanagara taluk, 190 lakes have been encroached out of 265 lakes and encroachment upon 35 lakes have been cleared.

Except in Magadi taluk, more than 100 lakes have to be freed from encroachment in each taluk of the district, said the Lokayukta, while marking the copy of the proceedings to Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South district.

He said the cases pertaining to lakes encroachment in Bengaluru South district abutting Bengaluru Urban district were registered in 2018 but no serious efforts have been made by the officials who failed to show the progress, despite issuance of notices, especially in matters pertaining to the revenue department.

However, the tahsildars who have appeared for the hearing today, have promised to submit the compliance report soon by taking prompt action, the Lokayukta said.