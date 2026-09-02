Mangaluru band Curry reimagines home in ‘Suprabhatha’

A river meeting the sea. A wedding unfolding on the streets of Mangaluru. The roar of a Pili Vesha performance. And somewhere in between, an electronic beat. For multilingual band Curry, these are not disconnected images but pieces of home. On Suprabhatha, their recently released four-track EP, the Mangaluru-based band brings the sounds and cultural memory of coastal Karnataka into a contemporary musical space.

About the project, which has been five years in the making, vocalist Kanasue, who also does music for the band, says, “It took us five years to get the right people on board.” The EP also brought together several Karnataka artistes, including violinists, while its music videos draw heavily on the region’s visual and cultural traditions, such as Yakshagana and the customs of Mangaluru.

For Curry, preserving their roots did not mean making music that sounded entirely traditional. Growing up in Mangaluru, the members – Ryo, vocalist; Sheesh, vocals; and Kanasue himself – were exposed to both Indian and Western influences, including the town’s strong church

and musical traditions. “We do listen to a lot of English music, which automatically translates to a modern pop sound. We are a modern band, so we’d want influences of modern music as well,” he says.

That balance is particularly evident in Seetha Kalyana, which takes the traditional Sanskrit lyric Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame and turns it into a danceable wedding track. Initially, the band considered approaching the song traditionally, but changed course after realising how many similar versions already existed online. “We thought people also have fun at weddings, so it doesn’t need to be a serious affair,” he recalls.