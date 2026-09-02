With Abhimanyu's retirement, here's a deep dive into Dasara elephants

Making of a Dasara jumbo

Until the 1970s, elephants for Dasara were captured using a process called ‘khedda’, in which herds of elephants were surrounded and trapped, often using acoustic disorientation. Wildlife biologist and programme head at Holématthi Nature Foundation, Sanjay Gubbi, explains, “It is a way of corralling elephants and capturing a large number of them which was prevalent in Karnataka, especially in the Nagarhole region. My mother and uncles who come from that area had gone to the last keda operation (in 1971), and they tell me even now about officers giving them bamboo rattles to play during the operation.”

Today, they are chosen among the 14 elephant camps in the state by a team of officials which examines the animals, shares Kumar Pushkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden for the state of Karnataka, adding, “We form a team of experts – including vets, and go through each elephant’s health records, temperament and response to the commands of mahouts. Dasara has lakhs of people and different sounds which elephants are not accustomed to, so in case of any history of indiscipline, those elephants are not chosen. Two-three among the chosen ones are trained to carry the howda and in the last 10-15 days, we select one.”

Now that elephants have been selected and sent to Mysore, their days will involve training to get them used to the crowds and distractions through daily walks through the city. The bond between mahouts and the elephants is crucial to the process and thus, they are brought with the jumbo to Mysuru and stay with them. “Mahouts, with a support team, train the elephants and control the animal amongst the crowds,” says Prajna Chowta, founder, Aane Mane Foundation.