Woman drowns four-month-old twin daughters, attempts suicide in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: The Thalagattapura police have registered a murder case against a 40-year-old woman after her four-month-old twin daughters were found dead at their residence in Vajarahalli on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Umadevi, allegedly drowned the infants before attempting to take her own life.

The police registered a case following a complaint by the children’s father, Ramalingappa (50), a realtor. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at their residence in BCCHS Layout, Vajarahalli, Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Ramalingappa returned home in the afternoon and found that his wife had locked herself inside a room. After the door was opened, he allegedly found Umadevi attempting to hang herself using a veil. She was rescued and taken for medical treatment.

The couple’s daughters, aged around four months, were found dead inside the same room. Doctors at a private hospital examined the infants and suspected that they had died after being submerged in water. The complainant alleged that Umadevi had drowned the children and then attempted suicide.

Ramalingappa told police that he and Umadevi had been married since May 8, 2002, and had undergone IVF treatment. Umadevi subsequently became pregnant and gave birth to twin girls on May 5, 2026.

According to the complaint, Umadevi began showing disinterest in the children around one-and-a-half months after the delivery and repeatedly suggested that they be sent to an ashram. Her family also noticed changes in her behaviour.

The complaint further stated that Umadevi had been receiving psychiatric treatment at NIMHANS and another private hospital. Doctors had reportedly attributed her condition to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth.