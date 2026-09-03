Bengaluru’s IT power must reach ITIs; Vision Group hopes to make K’taka global player: Bagchi

BENGALURU: Subroto Bagchi, Mindtree co-founder who helped shape India’s technology success story, has turned his attention to a quieter but more fundamental challenge. Recently appointed chairman of Karnataka’s newly-formed Vision Group for Skill Development, Bagchi believes the state’s greatest obstacle is its own glittering past.

Bagchi argued that Karnataka’s identity as the birthplace of world-class IT, biotechnology and unicorn startups has cast a long shadow over the less glamorous institutions that train the majority of its workforce. Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnics and short-term skill programmes for youth from the bottom of the pyramid have remained largely invisible, he said. “The things that make us world-class, the formula of the past, can be well utilised to make skill development aspirational, to take the Bengaluru magic to Hubballi and Hoskote.”

The Vision Group, constituted under the Karnataka State Skill Policy 2025-32, brings together leaders from industry, academia, civil society and government. Described its first-year priorities, Bagchi said the group must first learn about skill development through a new lens by listening to the “unspoken voice of the real Karnataka”.

Solutions often lie with ordinary people closer to the ground, he insisted. Members will suspend preconceived ideas, travel across the state and engage stakeholders before proposing ideas to make Karnataka a global player, and not merely a national one. He also wants the Vision Group itself to operate differently — engaging the system as a player that puts its credibility on the line rather than remaining a distant advisory body.

Bagchi has already studied the comprehensive State Skill Policy and considers implementation the urgent next step. Skill development is human transformation at scale. It demands a sustained, spirited effort over time and the creation of a “vision community” that takes ownership with a long-term view, he said.