Public protests force CM Shivakumar to withdraw controversial parks Bill

BENGALURU: Amidst the strong protest and series of campaigns against the Karnataka Parks (Conservation) Amendment Bill that was passed in haste in the recently concluded monsoon session, the DK Shivakumar-led Congress government has withdrawn the Bill.

This important decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday. Bengalureans have held a series of campaigns as the move by the state government was to provide Entry and Exit access at Siddapura gate of Iconic Lal Bagh for the another controversial 17 km long twin tunnel road project that runs between Hebbal to Central Silk Board.

As per the provisions of the amendment bill 5% of park land area was allowed to be alienated to government departments, statutory bodies and local bodies through gift, exchange, mortgage, sale or lease for 'public project'.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet Meeting, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said the Bill will be kept before the public for discussion and deliberations. “We have decided to withdraw the Bill for now, place it in the public domain for discussion. We’ll reintroduce the Bill in the next session,” Parameshwara said and attributed the protest and campaign to the BJP. “The opposition BJP had not raised objections or held a detailed discussion on the Bill in the Assembly, but instead used the issue for political purposes and created misconceptions among the public".