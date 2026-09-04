Karnataka HC seeks Geo Survey report on Lalbagh Botanical Garden

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to furnish the report submitted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on the Peninsular Gneissic Complex (rock formation) of Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The study was conducted following an outcry over potential damage to Lalbagh because of the proposed Tunnel Road project.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha passed the order following a submission by advocate and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, appearing for a petitioner, to place the GSI report before the court. Further hearing of all petitions challenging the proposed project was adjourned to September 10.

Meanwhile, during a hearing of the public interest litigation filed by Guruprasad RK, Rishvanjas Raghavan and Elizabeth Soumya, the court directed the state government to arrange a presentation for the court and the petitioners to show that the proposed ‘short length transitory 3-lane bi-directional vehicular underpass’ connecting Hebbal Flyover Junction to Veterinary College via GKVK premises will not affect the inlet and outlet of Hebbal lake.

Before this, the counsel for the petitioners contended that 3.45 acre out of 136 acre of the lake has been sought for the project and no provision under the Tank Conservation Act allows this. Considering the depth of the tunnel, the project disturbs the inlet and outlet of the lake, the counsel argued.

Denying it, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that no obstruction will be caused to the inlet and outlet of the lake and the tunnel will be below the buffer zone.

After hearing both sides, the court directed that the presentation of the project be arranged to show that it will not affect the inlet and outlet of the lake.