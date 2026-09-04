Student found hanging from hostel window in Karnataka

DAVANGERE: A 17-year-old second-year pre-university (PU) student was found hanging from a window at the hostel where she was boarded in Davangere on Wednesday night. Her parents suspect she was murdered and her body was later hung there.
The deceased, Ranjitha, a native of Kuruvatti village in Vijayanagara district’s Hoovina Hadagali taluk, was studying at a PU college in Davangere and was staying in the hostel for nearly one-and-a-half years.
Police said the girl’s parents approached Vidyanagar police and lodged a complaint alleging that she was assaulted and murdered before her body was hung on the window. A case has been registered based on their complaint.
Ranjitha’s father Ningappa questioned how his daughter could have hanged herself from a window that was only about three feet high. He alleged that the death was not a case of suicide and sought a probe.
The girl’s relative Ganesh alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death indicated that it was not a case of suicide and urged the police to arrest those responsible.
The college management, however, said Ranjitha had returned to the college recently and appeared to be depressed. College chairman Manjappa said she had obtained permission to leave the premises early on Wednesday evening, citing health issues, and went to the hostel along with another student.
She reached the hostel around 6.30 pm. Around 8.30 pm, her friends became suspicious when she did not respond to repeated knocks on her room door and informed the warden, following which the door was broken open and she was found hanging. The college authorities immediately informed the police, he said.
Manjappa denied any pressure on the student from the college or her parents and said the circumstances leading to her death would become clear after the investigation.
Vidyanagar Inspector Shilpa confirmed that Ranjitha’s parents suspect murder, while the college maintained that it was a case of suicide. “An investigation has been initiated. The truth will emerge after the investigation,” she said.