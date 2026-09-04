Student found hanging from hostel window in Karnataka

DAVANGERE: A 17-year-old second-year pre-university (PU) student was found hanging from a window at the hostel where she was boarded in Davangere on Wednesday night. Her parents suspect she was murdered and her body was later hung there.

The deceased, Ranjitha, a native of Kuruvatti village in Vijayanagara district’s Hoovina Hadagali taluk, was studying at a PU college in Davangere and was staying in the hostel for nearly one-and-a-half years.

Police said the girl’s parents approached Vidyanagar police and lodged a complaint alleging that she was assaulted and murdered before her body was hung on the window. A case has been registered based on their complaint.

Ranjitha’s father Ningappa questioned how his daughter could have hanged herself from a window that was only about three feet high. He alleged that the death was not a case of suicide and sought a probe.

The girl’s relative Ganesh alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death indicated that it was not a case of suicide and urged the police to arrest those responsible.