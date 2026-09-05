1,40,277 tonnes of waste cleared by GBA in August

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other agencies, including Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), have cleared 1,40,277 tonnes of waste and debris during the Freedom From Waste campaign in August.
Of the 1.40 lakh tonnes, GBA alone cleared 82,124 tonnes of construction & demolition (C&D) waste from 3,378 places. It received 6,819 requests during the month-long campaign. It cleared an average of 2,650 tonnes of waste daily in August. Of the five corporations, Bengaluru North City Corporation cleared 29,830 tonnes of waste.
Bengaluru West City Corporation cleared 20,848 tonnes and Bengaluru South City Corporation 13,775 tonnes. While Bengaluru East City Corporation cleared 11,606 tonnes of waste, Bengaluru Central City Corporation lifted 6,065 tonnes. Among other agencies, BDA cleared 51,323 tonnes, KIADB 2,800 tonnes and BMRCL 2,572 tonnes.
Bescom cleared 3,448 damaged transformers, electric poles and other waste. Besides, it cleaned 7,547 yards.
Civic officials said the campaign has no deadline and people can see changes even on the outskirts of the city.