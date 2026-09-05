1,40,277 tonnes of waste cleared by GBA in August

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other agencies, including Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), have cleared 1,40,277 tonnes of waste and debris during the Freedom From Waste campaign in August.

Of the 1.40 lakh tonnes, GBA alone cleared 82,124 tonnes of construction & demolition (C&D) waste from 3,378 places. It received 6,819 requests during the month-long campaign. It cleared an average of 2,650 tonnes of waste daily in August. Of the five corporations, Bengaluru North City Corporation cleared 29,830 tonnes of waste.