Bengaluru woman stripped, beaten up over Rs 1.5 lakh debt, three held

BENGALURU: The Chandra Layout police have arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly assaulting a woman and stripping her over an alleged debt of Rs 1.5 lakh and failure to repay the interest. The accused recorded a video of her after stripping her and threatened to circulate it on social media if she failed to pay the amount.
The accused have been identified as Reshma Banu, her husband Suhail, and Nazath Begum.
According to the police, the victim and Reshma Banu were friends. Around two years ago, the victim had allegedly borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Reshma. Through Reshma, the victim was also introduced to a woman named Nazath, from whom she later allegedly borrowed another Rs 50,000.
The victim had been paying Rs 5,000 every month to Nazath in instalments and paying interest to Reshma. However, due to financial difficulties, she allegedly stopped paying interest for six months and instalments for two months. Reshma allegedly continued to harass her over the payments, following which the victim blocked her mobile number. She later vacated her house and moved to her mother’s residence.
Nazath allegedly called the victim to her house on August 31, saying that there was some work for her. After the victim reached Nazath’s house, Reshma Banu and Suhail also arrived and allegedly assaulted her. They allegedly attacked her with a knife, causing minor injuries.
They later took her in an autorickshaw to a house near Kumbalgodu, where they allegedly stripped her and recorded a video of her. They also allegedly threatened to circulate the video on social media if she failed to pay the money.
Meanwhile, the victim’s mother had filed a missing persons complaint at the Chandra Layout police station. The police subsequently traced and rescued the woman. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the three accused.