Bengaluru woman stripped, beaten up over Rs 1.5 lakh debt, three held

BENGALURU: The Chandra Layout police have arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly assaulting a woman and stripping her over an alleged debt of Rs 1.5 lakh and failure to repay the interest. The accused recorded a video of her after stripping her and threatened to circulate it on social media if she failed to pay the amount.

The accused have been identified as Reshma Banu, her husband Suhail, and Nazath Begum.

According to the police, the victim and Reshma Banu were friends. Around two years ago, the victim had allegedly borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Reshma. Through Reshma, the victim was also introduced to a woman named Nazath, from whom she later allegedly borrowed another Rs 50,000.

The victim had been paying Rs 5,000 every month to Nazath in instalments and paying interest to Reshma. However, due to financial difficulties, she allegedly stopped paying interest for six months and instalments for two months. Reshma allegedly continued to harass her over the payments, following which the victim blocked her mobile number. She later vacated her house and moved to her mother’s residence.