Bengaluru’s Bowring hospital named nodal centre for DNA verification of Nepal-Tibet flood victims’ kin

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Friday announced that Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital has been designated as a nodal centre for verification of first-degree relationship of relatives of Karnataka victims of the Nepal-Tibet flash floods. The hospital will be used for the collection of DNA samples for profiling.

The announcement follows the Government of Nepal and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issuing instructions to identify the bodies found in Nepal and hand them over to the families. A DNA profile of unidentifiable bodies is currently being prepared in Nepal, and DNA samples of the blood relatives of the victims are required to verify it.

First-degree relatives (father, mother, son, daughter or spouse) of missing persons should submit recent passport-sized photographs, government-issued identity cards (such as Aadhaar card) and necessary documents to prove the relationships. After verification, the samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and then shared with the Nepalese authorities.