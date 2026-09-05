Flyover traffic curbs kick in, Bengaluru motorists not happy

BENGALURU: Restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers, autorickshaws and heavy goods vehicles on four flyovers in the city have drawn criticism from riders and drivers, who said they have been forced to take longer routes, adding to the traffic congestion in the city.

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) introduced the restrictions on Friday morning as part of measures to curb accidents and improve road safety. Banners announcing the restrictions have been placed near the flyovers and police personnel used microphones to raise awareness among the motorists.

The restrictions were imposed on the BGS Flyover on Mysuru Road, Peenya Elevated Corridor, International Airport Road Elevated Corridor (from Sanjeevnagar Cross to Vidyavihar Junction), and the Double-Decker Flyover (from Silk Board to Ragigudda). Meanwhile, restrictions on the Electronics City Elevated Corridor will come into effect on September 11.

Two-wheelers have been prohibited only on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor. Autorickshaws have been banned on some flyovers, while the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy trucks, has been prohibited during peak hours.