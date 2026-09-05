Flyover traffic curbs kick in, Bengaluru motorists not happy

BENGALURU: Restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers, autorickshaws and heavy goods vehicles on four flyovers in the city have drawn criticism from riders and drivers, who said they have been forced to take longer routes, adding to the traffic congestion in the city.
Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) introduced the restrictions on Friday morning as part of measures to curb accidents and improve road safety. Banners announcing the restrictions have been placed near the flyovers and police personnel used microphones to raise awareness among the motorists.
The restrictions were imposed on the BGS Flyover on Mysuru Road, Peenya Elevated Corridor, International Airport Road Elevated Corridor (from Sanjeevnagar Cross to Vidyavihar Junction), and the Double-Decker Flyover (from Silk Board to Ragigudda). Meanwhile, restrictions on the Electronics City Elevated Corridor will come into effect on September 11.
Two-wheelers have been prohibited only on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor. Autorickshaws have been banned on some flyovers, while the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy trucks, has been prohibited during peak hours.
Ramesh, a motorcyclist, who used to take the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor regularly, said, “The police should have considered the engine capacity of two-wheelers before imposing such restrictions. Riders of high-end bikes may overspeed on flyovers, but what about electric scooters and low-powered two-wheelers? Why should all riders face restrictions?” “Nearly 60% of road users in the city are two-wheeler riders and autorickshaw users. If they are stopped from using flyovers, traffic will inevitably shift to other roads,” he said. While many motorists acknowledged the need for measures to prevent accidents, they urged the traffic police to consider alternative arrangements and improve service roads.
Autorickshaw drivers said the restrictions will increase the travel time and fuel consumption. Meanwhile, the traffic police said it is becoming difficult for them to enforce the restrictions as they have to keep a round-the-clock watch over the flyovers. The work pressure on them will increase. A senior traffic officer said more personnel are needed to impose the new restrictions. “At present, we are raising awareness among motorists and restricting the movement of vehicles,” he added.