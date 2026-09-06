Four booked for fraudulent compensation claim in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bidadi police in Bengaluru South district have registered two FIRs against four persons for allegedly attempting to fraudulently claim Rs 5 crore in land acquisition compensation by submitting forged ownership and property documents in connection with the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) Project.

The accused allegedly fabricated documents to establish ownership of land covered by the acquisition process and sought compensation from funds earmarked for the project.

The alleged fraud came to light when officials overseeing the land acquisition process scrutinised the documents submitted for claiming compensation. During verification, discrepancies in the ownership records reportedly raised suspicion and the complaint was filed.

Kishan Kalal, Special Land Acquisition Officer, has filed separate complaints against the four accused on Thursday. The cases have been registered at Bidadi Police Station against Shankar Reddy and Krishna Reddy in crime number 289/ 2026 and H Venkatesh and H Rajasekhar in crime number 290/2026. The accused allegedly posed as landowners and submitted forged family trees, land records and identity documents to claim compensation from the government.

The first case relates to 37 guntas in survey number 28/5 at Aralalusandra village. Shankar Reddy and Krishna Reddy allegedly claimed ownership and applied for compensation. The second case relates to 1 acre and 1 gunta in Survey No. 43/1 at Aralalusandra village. Venkatesh and Rajasekhar allegedly appeared before the authorities claiming ownership of the property and applied for compensation.