Karnataka HC directs advocate to plant 1,000 saplings and pay Rs 1,000 fine

BENGALURU: Stating that advocates must remember that they are equal partners in the administration of justice, the High Court of Karnataka has directed advocate S Rangaswamy to plant 1,000 fruit-bearing saplings on government land or school or college premises and pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for misbehaving and threatening the court for rejecting his plea to transfer a case from the sessions court to another.

The court, however, recalled its earlier order to initiate criminal contempt proceedings and criminal proceedings under BNS against Rangaswamy in addition to the action by the Karnataka State Bar Council.

Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the order after accepting an apology tendered by Rangaswamy, who represented the accused petitioners in the high court after the sessions court in Koppal rejected their petition to transfer their case.

While going through the order passed by the sessions court, the high court found that Rangaswamy behaved in a manner that hampered the dignity and decorum of the court by virtually threatening it.

The court observed that an advocate is an officer of the court and enjoys a special status in society. Advocates have obligations and duties to ensure smooth functioning of the judicial system. They must conduct the cases in dignified and courteous professional manner, the court said.