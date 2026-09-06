London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight makes 'emergency landing' at Bengaluru airport after technical snag

A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB) in Bengaluru on Sunday after developing a technical glitch shortly after take-off.

The flight, carrying 270 passengers, took off from KIAB at around 8.20 am, sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIAB, told PTI.

Soon after departure, the flight reportedly developed a technical issue, prompting the crew to circle the aircraft near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before returning to Bengaluru.

“All passengers on board are safe,” sources at BIAL said, adding that the aircraft was brought back to KIAB as a safety precaution and made an emergency landing.

The exact nature of the technical problem was not immediately known. Authorities are looking into the cause of the incident.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the airlines.

The flight was carrying approximately 270 passengers bound for London.

(With inputs from PTI)