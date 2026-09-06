Minister Krishna Byre warns officials against negligence in civic upkeep in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday directed civic officials to give top priority to cleanliness, waste management and maintenance of basic infrastructure, warning that negligence in these areas would invite action against the officials concerned.

The minister’s direction came in the backdrop of an early-morning surprise inspection of several areas under the Bengaluru East City Corporation, including Horamavu, Banjara Layout, Agara Lake, Jayanthinagar, Ramamurthynagar and Kasturinagar. He directed officials to ensure that pourakarmikas collect waste from every household every day and that the collected waste is properly disposed of.

He also reviewed the functioning of marshals and instructed them to maintain continuous vigil against the dumping of garbage in public places. As part of his inspection at Agara Lake and its surroundings, he directed officials to take immediate action as per the law wherever encroachments are found.

With the North-East Monsoon next month, the minister inspected a rajakaluve along Ramamurthynagar Main Road, reviewed its cleanliness and maintenance, and directed officials to undertake regular desilting and cleaning of storm-water drains and ensure that they remain free of accumulated silt and waste.

Officials were directed to ensure effective implementation of daily door-to-door waste collection, proper and scientific disposal of collected waste, and priority resolution of issues such as public dumping, footpath encroachments, construction debris and potholes.

He directed the concerned departments to work in coordination and respond quickly to civic problems.