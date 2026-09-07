FDA seizes medicines from Amazon facilities in Bengaluru Rural

BENGALURU: The Drugs Enforcement Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down on the illegal storage and distribution of pharmaceuticals, seizing medicines worth over Rs 4 lakh during simultaneous raids on unlicensed e-commerce storage facilities in Bengaluru Rural.

The raids were carried out based on intelligence inputs regarding major compliance violations in the storage and distribution of medicines on two Amazon-linked premises in Anekal and Devanahalli.

A team led by Manohar, Assistant Drugs Controller (ADC), State Intelligence Branch, along with regional drugs inspectors, raided the unlicensed premises of M/s Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd at Thattanahalli, Anekal Taluk and seized stockpiled medicines worth Rs 2,45,352, which were stored without a valid drug licence.

Simultaneously, a team led by Vibha, Drugs Inspector, Bengaluru Rural, along with accompanying drugs inspectors, conducted a targeted raid at the unlicensed facility of M/s Amazon in Devanahalli of Bengaluru Rural district. Medicines valued at Rs 1,57,000 were seized from the premises.

The FDA said the action was aimed at preventing the unauthorised storage and distribution of medicines and ensuring compliance with drug licensing requirements.