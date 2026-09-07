Jail inmate runs criminal network in Bengaluru Central Prison, conspires fatal attack on rival gang

BENGALURU: An accused lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison allegedly operated a criminal network from inside the jail using a mobile phone and hatched a conspiracy to launch a fatal attack on members of a rival gang. This has raised serious concerns over prison security and the availability of unauthorised mobile phones to inmates.

The network came to light when the Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) was collecting information about rowdy elements in the KG Halli police limits.

The police received information that rowdy-sheeter Syed Maaz (24), who was released on bail, was absconding and failing to appear before the court in several cases. The police also learnt that he was in possession of a machete and other unlawful weapons and was creating fear among the public.

The probe further revealed that he was allegedly conspiring to carry out a fatal attack on a rival gang. An FIR was registered against him under the Arms Act and for criminal conspiracy.

A police officer told TNIE that during questioning, the accused revealed information about Mehraj Khan, who is currently in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara. The probe revealed that Khan, along with his associates Syed Maaz and Afghan, was conspiring to carry out a fatal attack on their rival gang.