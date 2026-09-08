BBMP civil works: Retired judge to probe irregularities

BENGALURU: A year after the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report on the unsatisfactory reply by 82 engineers and five accounts superintendents of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in connection with alleged irregularities in civil works, the government has proceeded to initiate a departmental enquiry (DE) by a retired district and sessions judge.

Retired District and Sessions Judge HY Vasanth Kumar was appointed enquiry officer. The recent government order was issued by the Urban Development Department exercising powers conferred under Rule 11(2) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957. To present the case before the enquiry officer, Senior Deputy Legal Officer M Muniraju was appointed presenting officer. The EO shall submit the inquiry report within four months.

The order stated that 360 engineers and 8 account superintendents were named in the alleged malpractice and irregularities in civil works and fake bills in Gandhinagar, Malleswaram and RR Nagar assembly constituencies between 2008 and 2012.

As per the government order, Justice Das remarked that among 360 engineers and 8 account superintendents examined, it found that the affidavits submitted by them merely denied the allegations and were not adequate to prove the allegations baseless.