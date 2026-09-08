Bengaluru nurse accuses radiologist of rape

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old nurse at a diagnostics centre in Sahakar Nagar has accused a radiologist working at the same place of raping her multiple times under false promise of marriage. The woman filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The Kodigehalli police, who registered a case of rape along with other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), have detained the radiologist for questioning.

The survivor said the radiologist raped her several times during the past two years under false promise of marriage.

Objection over caste

“After coming to know my caste, he not only refused to marry me but also threatened to make the videos and the photographs of our intimate moments public,” the survivor added.

A friend of the survivor said that the accused’s mother refused to allow the man to marry her. “The radiologist, who had recorded the video, blackmailed the woman and raped her multiple times. Both the families are aware of the relationship between the two. The victim has also received life threats,” the friend added.

Accused detained

“The 42-year-old radiologist was taken into custody from the diagnostics centre. After the complaint, the radiologist has been removed from the job by the management of the diagnostic centre. The victim is said to have stopped working at the place one-and-half-months ago,” said an officer. The police are investigating the case.