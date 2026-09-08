Ganesha idol immersion: Minister Rizwan Arshad takes stock of Ulsoor Lake kalyani

BENGALURU: From the installation of CCTV to the deployment of mobile tankers in four corners, all the boxes have been ticked for Ganesha idol immersion at Ulsoor Lake, said Rizwan Arshad, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, on Monday.

With hardly a week left for the grand festival and thousands of idols expected to arrive, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has decided to shut Kensington Street that connects MEG to Metal Lamps on Old Madras Road, and only vehicles carrying idols will be allowed.

“The officials have made plans to deploy mobile immersion tanks in the four corners of the lake. In the interest of devotees and the larger number of small idols expected to come, the mobile immersion tankers’ capacity will be doubled. This will cut down the crowding at the Kalyani and ensure safety at large,” said Arshad.

He also assured that coordination between civic agencies has been arranged. BCCC will oversee all the operations, like deployment of swimmers and volunteers near Kalyani to receive the idols; two cranes will operate to lift the idols and immerse them in the Kalyani.

The traffic and law & order police will address the traffic during peak hours. “Law and order has been taken care of, and there has been no instance of any untoward incidents in the last several years,” he said. While lauding the GBA and Central Corporation Engineers for putting up the modern Kalyani with steps for aesthetics and grills for safety, he also directed the engineers to speed up overall lake development work.

G Jagadeesha, Commissioner, BCCC, Venkata Chalapathi, Special Commissioner, Welfare, Education and Health, BCCC, Vikram Amathe, DCP Bengaluru East, Gopal Byakod, DCP, Traffic (East), and others were present.