NCB finds five foreigners living illegally in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, with the help of local police recently intercepted five foreign nationals residing in Krishnarajapuram and Kammanahalli, and found them to be living illegally in the country, after prolonged surveillance and due verification. They were handed over to the jurisdictional police for necessary action under the Foreigners Act and for initiation of deportation proceedings.

“Besides the five, the NCB, Bengaluru, had earlier this year identified eight foreign nationals, of whom seven were from Africa and one from Yemen, who were found to be living in violation of visa rules and suspected involvement in drug trafficking. They were handed over to the police and were later deported,” said NCB in an official release on Monday.

“The special drive was undertaken in coordination with city police and the Deputy Commissioners of Police East and Whitefield within their jurisdictions. The suspected individuals were initially placed under discreet surveillance, which revealed that while they had no criminal antecedents, they were found to be staying illegally in India.

This operation also highlights violation of Section 7 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, which mandates that landlords must report foreign tenants to the police / FRRO in Form-C, within 24 hours of providing accommodation, non-compliance of which is punishable with imprisonment up to five years under the Act,” the agency added.

The NCB’s mandate is towards achieving a drug-free India (Nasha-mukt Bharat) and in pursuance of its year-long ‘Vision Document of Narcotics 2026-27’ with special emphasis on the identification and deportation of foreign nationals suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and illegally staying in the country.

(Public can share information relating to the sale, transport or trade of narcotic drugs through the MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline on toll-free number 1933)