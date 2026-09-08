Seven killed in two separate accidents in Kolar, Chikkaballapur

KOLAR/CHIKKABALLAPUR : Seven persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts on Monday.

KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput said a car going from Tirumala to Bengaluru hit a roadside drainage wall on Express Corridor 07 and overturned near Doddakari village under Bethamangala police limits.

Two persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Four others were injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Sharadha Bai (70), Devendra (44), Deekshitha (20) and Jishnu Sai (12). The injured are driver Vikas (43), Kavitha (36) Advika (5) and Neethu (43). Bethamangala police have registered a case.

In the other accident reported at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district, three women died, while 12 other persons reportedly sustained injuries. The police said all the victims were daily wage workers and were heading from Mallikarjuna village to Ujuguru village.

Near Hosahalli Gate, two vans collided head-on, killing Roopa (25) Rathnamma (45) and Munikrishnamma (48), all residents of Mallikarjuna village under Siddlaghatta police limits. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo, who visited the spot, said the collision took place near a curve.

Three of the injured women have been kept under observation, while others have been discharged after treating them as outpatients.