Zero-waste celebrations at the 64th Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava

BENGALURU: The 64th Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava, which has remained completely plastic-free for the past 15 years, is taking another step towards zero-waste celebrations by focusing on proper waste segregation, reuse and recycling.

This edition will feature a 21-ft tall Ganesha idol made of natural and eco-friendly materials, including bamboo, grass and clay, as organisers seek to promote sustainable celebrations. The idol is being created using soil and sand brought from the Ganga river, as part of the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha’s efforts to make the annual festival environmentally responsible.

The organisation has been conducting Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava since 1962. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy is scheduled to visit the venue on Tuesday to encourage the eco-friendly initiative. The idol will be showcased at APS College Grounds in Basavanagudi.