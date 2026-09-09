Bike, auto curbs on hold at Kempegowda International Airport, E-City flyovers

BENGALURU: Movement of two-wheelers on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Electronics City elevated corridors that was earlier decided to be prohibited is now put on hold.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the Airport Road elevated corridor, between Sanjeev Nagar Cross and Vidyashilp Junction, has witnessed traffic congestion after goods vehicles, two-wheelers and autorickshaws were diverted to the service road at entry points. “As the first phase of enforcement, the restrictions on goods vehicles will continue on the Airport Road elevated corridor. Two-wheelers and autorickshaws will continue to be allowed on the elevated corridor for now. A similar phased approach will be adopted on the Electronic City Elevated Corridor from September 11,” he said.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has already implemented restrictions on four of the five identified elevated corridors and conducted preliminary field assessments. Traffic was found to be moving smoothly on the BGS Flyover, Peenya Flyover and Double-Decker Flyover, the minister said.

Kharge said the impact of the restrictions would be reviewed continuously before implementing the remaining notified restrictions. Authorities will consider traffic flow, road-safety conditions, the feasibility of enforcing restrictions at entry points and the impact on roads running beneath and alongside the elevated corridors. “Instead of implementing changes in Bengaluru’s traffic system merely on the basis of orders, our objective is to assess the real impact on local traffic conditions and implement them in phases with minimum inconvenience to the public,” Kharge said.