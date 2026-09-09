BMTC’s live tracking for app-based taxi users soon

BENGALURU: Commuters using Ola, Uber and other app-based taxis will soon be able to access BMTC’s live bus-tracking facility through ‘Namma BMTC Mobile App 2.0’, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials of the Transport Department, KSRTC and BMTC, Suresh directed them to extend the BMTC’s live-tracking app to private app-based taxis. This will help people to check the availability of BMTC buses to their destinations after getting off app-based cabs.

The minister directed the BMTC to deploy 200 mini air-conditioned electric buses at all Metro stations. These buses will be part of the 4,500 electric buses being procured by BMTC under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme.

The mini AC buses will provide connectivity within a radius of 5km from the Metro stations, linking residential layouts and peripheral areas.

The BMTC will provide more air-conditioned buses to IT-BT companies in Bengaluru for the benefit of their employees. The officials have been instructed to hold discussions with such companies, the minister said.