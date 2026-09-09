Expired, nearly expired, mislabelled products seized from e-commerce stores in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Food safety officials seized mislabelled food worth Rs 33lakh, and expired or near-expiry products worth Rs 1.05 crore during inspections of Amazon dark stores and other outlets. Medicines worth Rs 4.02 lakh stored without licence were also seized, while an Instamart facility in Hoskote was closed over violations.

Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Tuesday said the inspections were initiated after he received information about a “peptide party” planned in Koramangala. Though the party was cancelled, Khader said he directed officials to trace and inspect the supply chain of pharmaceutical and nutritional products intended for such events.

On further inquiry, officials found that some products were being sourced from Amazon dark stores in and around Bengaluru. The department also inspected Saptha Bazaar in HBR Layout, following a complaint that expired items sourced through online delivery platforms were being resold.

At Leo 7 Enterprises in Lingarajapuram, officials found expired and near-expiry products. Khader alleged that the establishment routinely procured expired products for resale and said the unit had been shut down. Further inspection is expected to take three days.