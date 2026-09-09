Filmmaker Aniketh Terdal’s award-winning short reimagines socio-political storytelling in Kannada cinema

What happens when the profession you inherit becomes the very thing you want to leave behind? For filmmaker Aniketh Terdal, that question became the starting point for Kasubu (Craft), his award-winning short film that explores dignity and the choices available to those caught within generational occupations.

Directed and co-written by Terdal, Kasubu which won Best Script and Best Film award at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival follows a newly-married couple whose relationship is tested when the husband’s profession as a sanitation supervisor becomes a source of conflict. The film’s central idea came from an anecdote involving Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Terdal recalls the two visiting Maharashtra for a protest concerning slum dwellers. While Gandhi stayed in a slum, Ambedkar stayed in a hotel. When journalists questioned Ambedkar about the apparent contradiction, his response stayed with Aniketh – the goal should not be to romanticise poverty or hardship, but to ensure people have the freedom to move beyond it. “When you don’t have respect or dignity, there is no point in staying there and calling it your generational job,” he adds.