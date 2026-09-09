Karnataka HC settles Duniya Vijay’s divorce with Rs 2 crore alimony

BENGALURU: Fame does not create an exception to a person’s conduct, but it magnifies its standard, the Karnataka High Court observed while dissolving the marriage between actor BR Vijay Kumar, popularly known as Duniya Vijay, and Nagarathna by a decree of divorce with effect from the date of the decree.

Since Vijay has transferred the dwelling house to Nagarathna, where she is presently residing, and considering his financial capabilities and the need to secure the financial stability of his wife and three children, the court directed him to pay Rs 2 crore to her as a one-time alimony payment within three months. If he fails to do so, he is required to pay the amount with interest at the rate of 6% per annum effective from the date of decree till the date when the payment is done.

With this, a division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice H Shanthi Bhushan closed the long-standing litigation between Vijay and Nagarathna, currently 46 years and 40 years old, respectively. They had tied the knot at Haro Gadde in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on August 29, 1999.

“When a man of public influence strays from the sanctity of marriage, his fall from grace does not become a cause for adulation. This judgement is rendered, not in celebration of the husband’s conduct but in spite of it, considering the peculiar facts herein. We hope that it serves as a reminder that respect earned on screen cannot compensate for dereliction of matrimonial obligations at home,” the court observed.