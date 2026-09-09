Probe on into who supplied smartphone to former MP Prajwal in Bengaluru Central Prison

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court has remanded former MP Prajwal Revanna and another accused, Pratap Rai, to two days of police custody for alleged use of a mobile phone inside Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Revanna, who is already in judicial custody after being convicted in a rape case, was allegedly found using a smartphone inside the prison’s high-security zone.

The Parappana Agrahara police, who have registered a case in this regard, produced him and his former cell mate Rai before the court on Tuesday afternoon, seeking their police custody on body warrant. Rai is accused number one and Revanna is accused number two in the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is also parallelly investigating how the device entered the prison, who helped supply it and whom the former MP contacted from the facility.

The police are also examining whether the prison staff or other individuals facilitated the alleged communication network.

The case follows a surprise raid conducted by a CCB team at the prison on August 11. During the search, officials allegedly found a smartphone in Revanna’s possession.