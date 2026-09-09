Scripted differently: Arist Nikheel Aphale turns Devanagari into contemporary art & personal memory

Artist Nikheel Aphale takes Devanagari, its letters and texts and uses them as raw materials for contemporary art. Sometimes the letters remain recognisable; at other times, he distorts and abstracts them until they take forms. Devanagari is the script of his mother tongue, Marathi, and has been around him since childhood. “It has become part of my art practice, a way for me to think, feel and respond to the world while carrying memories and lived experiences,” he says.

His work with the script has also helped him connect with his roots and develop a visual language. “I see letterforms as images, some feel delicate or strong, aggressive or soft, complex or simple. I keep experimenting with these qualities to bring out their hidden beauty, allowing the letters to move from a literal form toward something more abstract,” he adds.

History is another important source of material. Manuscripts, inscriptions and scriptures give him references for creating new letterforms and deciding on surfaces and visual treatment. He also works with texts from literature, including mantras, poems and verses, particularly when dealing with ideas of spirituality and humanity. “I believe scripts carry more than language. They hold memory, philosophy, identity and cultural experience. By placing them in contemporary contexts, I hope to make them accessible and relevant to audiences, even when they may not understand the language,” shares the Bengaluru-based artist, whose work is part of the permanent display at India’s new Parliament building.