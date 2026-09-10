24,283 unallotted engineering seats handed over to colleges in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A total of 24,283 unallotted engineering seats have been handed over to the colleges after the third and final round of seat allotment for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) courses including engineering.

Students who have received seats have until September 11 to report to their respective colleges and complete the admission processes. “A total of 24,283 seats across various engineering courses and 252 seats in architecture remained unallotted. Apart from engineering, nursing had the highest number of vacant seats. Of the total 36,238 nursing seats, only 13,407 were allotted, leaving 22,832 seats unallotted,” said KEA executive director H Prasanna.

All 366 seats in veterinary courses were allotted. Meanwhile, 489 pharmacy seats, 22 Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) seats, 20 agriculture and allied-course seats, and 2,465 Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Allied Health Sciences (AHS) seats remained vacant. KEA data shows that 214 out of 520 seats in Yoga and Naturopathy are still unallotted.

“Since joining is mandatory for those allotted seats, all students must ensure that they complete the admission processes. For medical and dental courses, the second round of seat allotment is currently underway,” he said.