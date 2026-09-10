Bengaluru pourakarmikas battle unsafe work, irregular wages and poor living conditions

BENGALURU: For many contract pourakarmikas, basic hygiene, financial security, regular wages, healthcare and decent housing remain out of reach. Poor working conditions, inadequate safety gear, irregular salary payments and makeshift living spaces have their daily reality.

During a surprise visit recently, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had lashed out at pourakarmikas for not being regular to work and not keeping the city clean. His remarks had drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, highlighting the hardships being faced by these workers.

During a visit by TNIE to a garbage transfer point in Mahadevapura, several pourakarmikas, mostly migrant workers from West Bengal, were seen transferring waste from auto-tippers to trucks.

As the tippers unloaded, garbage that fell onto the ground was picked up by hand and thrown into the trucks. When asked why they were not wearing safety gear, the personnel in-charge said workers use them during their morning waste collection duties. However, the workers said even the gloves that they wore during waste collection were bought by themselves and nothing was given by the authorities.

Their living conditions were equally concerning. At a waste shed, which workers also described as their homes, makeshift structures made of metal and plastic sheets provided little semblance of a liveable dwelling. The area was surrounded by rag-picked plastic and cardboard waste, which workers said they collect and sell to earn additional money.

The need to sell recyclable waste, they said, is largely driven by irregular wage payments and to make ends meet. One worker, who said he has lived this life for 14 years after coming from Kolkata in search of work, gets only Rs 3,000 as salary even now. He said payments are made at the will of the contractor, with minimum gaps of three to six months between payments.