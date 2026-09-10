Man kills wife over mobile addiction, hangs self in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Frustrated over his wife’s alleged addiction to mobile phone, a 38-year-old man killed her and later died by suicide at their residence in Vibhutipura in the HAL police limits on Tuesday night.

The couple, Raghavendra and his 30-year-old wife Shruthi, had a heated argument on Tuesday night. Raghavendra stabbed Shruthi to death with a beer bottle. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol, he later hanged himself.

Raghavendra was an auto driver, while his wife was a domestic help. He often complained that his wife did not cook food for him and was hooked to her mobile phone. Shruthi had also accused her husband of drinking. Recently, after one of their arguments escalated, they went to the police station. The police had counselled them and sent them back.

Marriage of 17 years ends in murder, suicide

On Tuesday night, when Raghavendra came home, he found Shruthi engrossed in her phone and got angry. He started a fight, which turned violent. He allegedly hit her with a beer bottle and then stabbed her.

The couple, originally from Davanagere, fell in love and got married 17 years ago after convincing their parents. They had bought a house in Vibhutipura and settled down there. They are survived by two children, who are at Shruthi’s parents’ house in Davanagere. Raghavendra’s parents live on the top floor of the building where the couple lived. The HAL police have registered a case and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)