Sahaya 3.0: Bengaluru citizens to report civic woes through voice notes

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is developing ‘Sahaya 3.0’, an upgraded digital grievance-redressal platform aimed at making it easier for citizens to lodge complaints while ensuring greater transparency, accountability and effectiveness in their resolution, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.

At a consultation meeting with citizens on ‘Sahaya 3.0’ and the Road Infrastructure Management System (RIMS) at the GBA headquarters, the minister said the government was seeking direct feedback from citizens and experts before rolling out the upgraded platform.

One of the proposed improvements is the facility to submit a voice note along with photographs and location details, allowing citizens to report problems without having to type out a complaint. This will make complaint registration faster and more accessible, he said.

The minister explained that through an interactive map, citizens will be able to view information on ongoing as well as proposed road works in their vicinity in real time. RIMS currently contains information on five years of road works from 2022-23 to 2026-27, including the current financial year across the five municipal corporations under the GBA. The system contains information on more than 2,000 km of road works and details of Rs 9,151 crore in funding provided through various government sources.

“Information on any major road or infrastructure work should ideally be entered into the system at least six months before the work begins, “ he said and added that this would enable better inter-departmental coordination while also allowing citizens to plan their own activities around upcoming works.