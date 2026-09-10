SIR: 6.24 lakh voters have anomalies, 18 lakh no mapping notices in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As many as 24.06 lakh notices have been generated in Bengaluru as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Karnataka for no-mapping data or logical discrepancies, requiring voters to appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing. According to GBA data, of the 24,06,044 notices generated, 6.24 lakh have been found to have anomalies, and 17.81lakh people have been served notices for no-mapping. A total of 2,67,693 hearings have been held.

Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) M Maheswar Rao, who is also the District Election Officer, addressing a press conference on Wednesday said, “A total of 1,301 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), including regular and additional AEROs, will hold the hearings from 10am to 5pm, and take a call on the notices.”

He said 6.24lakh anomalies have been found, including name mismatch, wrong age, difference between the ages of children and parents that are either very low or very high, along with other discrepancies. For VIPs who have been issued notices, Rao said officials will visit their homes and make arrangements to include their names in the voters’ list.

He called upon citizens to attend hearings at the time and date specified in the notices. “Senior citizens, those who are bedridden, injured, or for other reasons cannot attend the hearing in-person, can contact officials or booth level agents and suitable arrangements would be made. They can depute a family member to attend, or we will send our officials to such homes,” Rao said. He said a helpline would be launched on Thursday or Friday to answer the queries of citizens.