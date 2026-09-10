Six years without elected civic body, Bengaluru’s basic woes deepen

BENGALURU: It is six straight years without an elected body in Bengaluru. While aspirants and ex-corporators say the new and potential leadership was killed by the delay, issues with basic amenities, like potholes, traffic and garbage, continue to haunt Bengalureans. Also, resolution of complaints, including illegal constructions which are rampant, takes a long time.

In the process, the city lost a grant of around Rs 1,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission as it does not have an elected body. Also, the general paucity of funds with the local administration has led to a delay in paying salaries to the staff, including grave diggers, who are the lowest hierarchical-grade workers.

“The question remains whether the state is willing to share or devolve power to the local bodies. Do recipients of the democratic values of decentralisation have a say in governance? Are the recommendations of the Balwant Rai committee, Ashok Mehta Committee and the 74th Amendment followed in letter and spirit? Are the 18 administrative functions delegated to the civic bodies? Otherwise, there should be a movement to push the government to get serious in holding civic elections,” said Albert Smith, Political Science Professor, Sacred Heart Degree College for Women.

From small issues to big civic concerns, the entire bureaucracy appears to be in total paralysis as there is no elected civic body. There has been no transparency in the execution of any projects. Goons and middlemen run the roost, allege residents of Prakruthi Township, Horamavu.

“Here, the CMC water supply, which was efficiently managed previously by the RWA, fell into the wrong hands. Today, this supply is controlled by a few.