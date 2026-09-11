BMTC 2.0 brings bus, Metro services under one app

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has unveiled the ‘Namma BMTC Mobile App 2.0’, integrating BMTC bus and Namma Metro services on a single digital platform. CM DK Shivakumar launched the app on Thursday.
The app allows passengers to track buses in real time, including their location, estimated arrival time, routes and stop-wise information. It also identifies nearby bus stops and available services.
Commuters can purchase digital BMTC tickets and various passes, including Express, Ordinary Service, Vajra Gold, Vayu Vajra and NICE Road passes. Namma Metro QR tickets can also be purchased directly through the app, while a journey planner provides bus, Metro or combined travel options.
The platform supports integrated BMTC-BMRCL ticketing, allowing commuters to use a single app for both modes. UPI, mobile wallets and other digital payment options are supported, while active tickets, passes, transaction details and receipts can be accessed in one place.
The app is available in Kannada and English, including Kannada labels, bus-stop names and receipts. National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) can also be used for travel on BMTC buses. The app is available on the Google Play Store.