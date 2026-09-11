PJs, peek-a-boo bras and rhinestone rush: Inside the season’s boldest looksmaxxing trends

Rock-bohemian style is having another moment, with Shakira’s high-glamour appearances bringing renewed attention to the aesthetic. Luxury fashion-lifestyle influencer Harsha Kripalani sees its return as part of a growing interest in expressive dressing. “Shakira’s style has always balanced bohemian ease with a rock ‘n’ roll spirit through flowing silhouettes, lace-up details, fringe and effortless confidence,” she says.

The look need not be reserved for concerts and festivals either. A classic leather jacket is her starting point, adding edge to denim or slip dresses. Bengaluru’s climate and laid-back fashion sensibility also make the aesthetic easy to adapt, with breathable fabrics and layers of jewellery offering an everyday take. “Rock bohemian works best when there is contrast and balance. If you’re watching a flowing maxi dress, add a structured element rather than more bohemian pieces. If you’ve chosen statement jewellery, keep the rest of fit clean and understated,” she explains. Mixing leather with lace, silk with denim or crochet with structured fabrics can add depth sans overwhelming the look.