PJs, peek-a-boo bras and rhinestone rush: Inside the season’s boldest looksmaxxing trends

Trends have a way of catching on fast, taking over runways, celebrity wardrobes, social media feeds, and whatnot! Some are wearable and some have the internet asking, ‘wait, are we really doing this now?’ This season, an impressive mix of nostalgic throwbacks, bold fashion choices and internet-born aesthetics is creating plenty of buzz. We take a look at the global trends currently in the spotlight and get the city’s creative voices to share their take.
Rock-bohemian style is having another moment, with Shakira’s high-glamour appearances bringing renewed attention to the aesthetic. Luxury fashion-lifestyle influencer Harsha Kripalani sees its return as part of a growing interest in expressive dressing. “Shakira’s style has always balanced bohemian ease with a rock ‘n’ roll spirit through flowing silhouettes, lace-up details, fringe and effortless confidence,” she says.
The look need not be reserved for concerts and festivals either. A classic leather jacket is her starting point, adding edge to denim or slip dresses. Bengaluru’s climate and laid-back fashion sensibility also make the aesthetic easy to adapt, with breathable fabrics and layers of jewellery offering an everyday take. “Rock bohemian works best when there is contrast and balance. If you’re watching a flowing maxi dress, add a structured element rather than more bohemian pieces. If you’ve chosen statement jewellery, keep the rest of fit clean and understated,” she explains. Mixing leather with lace, silk with denim or crochet with structured fabrics can add depth sans overwhelming the look.
Pyjama is having its out of bed moment, with sleepwear-inspired sets moving from the bedroom to outings. But the trick is to make comfort look intentional and not like you just accidentally left home in your PJs. To elevate the look, fashion designer Bennu Sehgall recommends creating contrast. “If the outfit is relaxed, bring in something structured, such as a tailored blazer, a defined handbag or a more refined pair of shoes. A beautiful silk, satin or fine cotton set with clean tailoring will immediately feel elevated. The difference between being dressed and looking like you just stepped out of bed often comes down to these details,” she adds. Jewellery can also sharpen the look, with sculptural earrings, a statement watch or layered necklaces adding polish. Sehgall believes the trend may change shape with time, but the idea behind it will remain relevant.
Vintage tees are bringing memories from the past into wardrobes, turning a simple graphic tee into a conversation starter, but the attraction isn’t just the retro look. “These pieces reflect what the wearer connects with or feels an affinity towards from a bygone era. Through this trend, the wearer feels nostalgic and expresses that liking to others and those looking at it often feel the same,” shares freelance fashion designer-consultant Swathi Simha.
Styling it today can be as simple as teaming a vintage tee with wide-legged trousers or denim or giving it some structure with a tailored, high-collared jacket. Denim jackets in different washes can also work well, keeping the retro spirit intact while giving the fit a contemporary feel. Statement earrings, metal-stacked bangles and narrow-width belts can add the finishing touch, Simha says. The trick is to let the tee do all the talking, while the rest of the outfit plays a supporting role.
Taking inspiration from the flirty fashion of the ‘90s, fashionable GenZ Bengalureans are sporting the peek-a-boo bra trend on nights out at bars and clubs. “It is the intentional styling of a bra so that it becomes a visible part of the outfit,” explains image consultant Sonia Pardesi, adding, “This could mean a lace bra peeking out from beneath a blazer, a structured bralette visible through sheer fabrics or bra straps deliberately incorporated into the overall look.”
The trend has been spotted on celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz on red carpets, but while trying to adapt these looks, stylist Jaya Kumari suggests ways to do it subtly, saying, “For those who don’t want to draw too much attention, wearing the same colour of top and lace bra would be really good because that looks seamless. For a bolder look, you could pair a corset top with a hint of lace peeking out underneath. For clubbing, you could also go for a sheer midnight blue or olive coloured top and a lace bra underneath.”
Rhinestones are having a maximalist moment. When Kylie Jenner’s 29th-birthday celebrations featured jewel-encrusted details, including a colourful, bedazzled cake, the internet got another nudge towards covering just about everything in sparkle and calling it gem-maxxing. While Jenner did not start the trend, her stamp of approval helped push the aesthetic further into the mainstream. Gem-maxxing is essentially the maximalist cousin of the recent clean-girl and quiet-luxury aesthetic, with its roots in the bedazzling culture of the early 2000s. Fashion enthusiast Adithi PH sees the trend as a rejection of the idea that elegance must always be understated. Her own gem-maxxing extends from colourful beads, rhinestones and crystals to tiny stone bindis around her eyes, coordinated jewellery stacks and embellishments on phone cases, laptops and headphones.