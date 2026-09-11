WhatsApp ticket booking begins for Karnataka bus corporations

BENGALURU: The state government has launched the One Karnataka Mobility App, bringing all four state-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) services together on a single digital platform, while WhatsApp ticket booking has also been introduced for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) buses.
The upgraded KSRTC AWATAR 2.0 mobile app and WhatsApp ticketing facility were launched by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday during the government’s 100-day programme at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
The mobility app has a secure user login through which passengers can access previous bookings and manage transactions. It will also allow users to register grievances relating to all RTCs on one platform, track the status of complaints, escalate them where required and monitor their resolution.
A digital monthly pass facility will be introduced in phases, allowing passengers to book, receive and manage bus passes online. QR code-based digital verification will also be provided. Under the WhatsApp ticketing facility, passengers can book tickets for KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC services by messaging +91 6364940880. The interactive system will guide users.
Tickets booked through WhatsApp can also be cancelled through the same number. Passengers have to select the ‘Ticket Cancellation’ option and provide their PNR number, mobile number and transaction password received during booking.