WhatsApp ticket booking begins for Karnataka bus corporations

BENGALURU: The state government has launched the One Karnataka Mobility App, bringing all four state-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) services together on a single digital platform, while WhatsApp ticket booking has also been introduced for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) buses.

The upgraded KSRTC AWATAR 2.0 mobile app and WhatsApp ticketing facility were launched by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday during the government’s 100-day programme at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The mobility app has a secure user login through which passengers can access previous bookings and manage transactions. It will also allow users to register grievances relating to all RTCs on one platform, track the status of complaints, escalate them where required and monitor their resolution.