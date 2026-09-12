FIR booked over death threats to Bengaluru journalist

BENGALURU: The Nandini Layout police have finally registered an FIR in connection with a case involving death threats and abusive language allegedly used against G Mahantesh, editor of The File news portal, through a WhatsApp call. The threats were allegedly issued in connection with two reports published by the website on a private trust.

The Nandini Layout police who had initially received the complaint on Thursday registered an NCR (Non-Cognizable Report). Several leaders, including Karnataka Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, strongly criticised Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the police issuing an endorsement through an NCR against an unknown person. The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists had also issued a press statement on the matter.

The police registered the FIR on Thursday night at around 10.30 pm. The police mentioned the mobile phone number provided in the complaint and registered a case against an unidentified person under BNS Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and BNS Section 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation, involving serious threats of severe harm, death or major property damage).