Five-month pregnant woman found hanging in Bengaluru, hubby held

BENGALURU: A five-month pregnant woman was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Kempayyanadoddi village in Ramanagara district on Monday.

Munilakshmi, the victim, was 19 years old and got married 10 months ago. Her mother Byramma filed a complaint against Munilakshmi's husband Shankaraiah, his mother Bhagyamma and three others. The Ramanagara Rural police have arrested the husband.

The complainant claimed that her daughter was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. Shankaraiah and Bhagyamma allegedly assaulted Munilakshmi and pressured her to bring Rs 1 lakh from her parents' house, claiming the money was needed to repay a tractor loan.

Her parents allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 and gave it to her, and also sold cattle to make it Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case of dowry death.