Four years on, 336 flats under housing scheme in Bengaluru's Shettihalli still incomplete

BENGALURU: Construction of 336 one-BHK houses at Shettihalli in Dasarahalli assembly constituency, taken up under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme in 2022-23, remains incomplete nearly four years after work began. Beneficiaries selected their flats and received temporary allotment letters in June 2023, but are yet to get possession.

In response to an unstarred question by Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju S in the recently concluded monsoon session, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed said construction of the Ground+4 storey housing complex at Survey No. 59, Shettihalli, is still in progress.

The answer attributed the delay mainly to financial difficulties faced by beneficiaries, who belong to economically weaker and backward sections. Many have been unable to pay their stipulated contribution on time. Delays by banks in providing loans to poor families have further affected the project, it said.

As the project requires beneficiary contribution to be pooled with Central and State government funds, inability to mobilize the beneficiary share has affected timely payments to contractors, slowing construction and delaying handover, the response added.

However, the minister did not provide a specific deadline for handing over the 336 houses. Steps were being taken to complete projects under the scheme within the stipulated timeframe, subject to availability of funds, he said.

As part of measures to address the financial constraints of beneficiaries, the state government has released Rs 121.53crore to cover Rs 1 lakh of the beneficiary contribution for 12,153 beneficiaries under the larger Rs 1 Lakh Multi-Storeyed Bengaluru Housing Scheme’.