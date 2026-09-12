Lawyer attacked by group of over 20 people with rods and sticks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old advocate was allegedly assaulted by a group of over 20 people who trespassed on his property at Nyanappanahalli in Hulimavu police limits on Thursday, with the victim alleging that the attackers damaged his CCTV cameras, DVR, electricity meter and shed before beating him with an iron rod and sticks.
The victim, L Putta Byre Gowda -- a resident of Mico Layout, is being treated at a private hospital, where the police recorded his statement based on a medico-legal case.
According to Gowda's complaint, he had purchased a site at Nyanappanahalli on October 22, 2025. He had constructed a small sheet-roofed structure on the property, built a compound wall, installed CCTV cameras and obtained an electricity connection. About a week before the incident, he discovered that the electricity connection to the property had been cut. He later learnt that a man identified as Anil Kumar had allegedly disconnected it.
On Thursday, while travelling near Jayanagar to attend court, Gowda checked the CCTV feed from his mobile phone and noticed that the connection had gone offline. He immediately went to the property, reaching around 10.30am, and found that CCTV cameras, electricity meter and the entrance gates had been damaged. While he was making enquiries with neighbours, the accused trespassed on his property and rushed towards him. Fearing an attack, he ran into the shed and tried to shut the door.
"The victim has claimed that Anil, carrying an iron rod, entered the shed and punched him on his left eye, nose and neck. Some people accompanying Anil allegedly forced open the shed and damaged the door and frame. He also alleged that several women entered the shed, dragged him out and assaulted him despite his requests to leave him alone," said an officer. Gowda was taken to hospital with bleeding injuries by his friend, and admitted for treatment.
"Three persons were arrested and a search is on for the other accused. A case of attempt to murder with other sections of BNS has been registered against the accused," the officer added.