Lawyer attacked by group of over 20 people with rods and sticks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old advocate was allegedly assaulted by a group of over 20 people who trespassed on his property at Nyanappanahalli in Hulimavu police limits on Thursday, with the victim alleging that the attackers damaged his CCTV cameras, DVR, electricity meter and shed before beating him with an iron rod and sticks.

The victim, L Putta Byre Gowda -- a resident of Mico Layout, is being treated at a private hospital, where the police recorded his statement based on a medico-legal case.

According to Gowda's complaint, he had purchased a site at Nyanappanahalli on October 22, 2025. He had constructed a small sheet-roofed structure on the property, built a compound wall, installed CCTV cameras and obtained an electricity connection. About a week before the incident, he discovered that the electricity connection to the property had been cut. He later learnt that a man identified as Anil Kumar had allegedly disconnected it.

On Thursday, while travelling near Jayanagar to attend court, Gowda checked the CCTV feed from his mobile phone and noticed that the connection had gone offline. He immediately went to the property, reaching around 10.30am, and found that CCTV cameras, electricity meter and the entrance gates had been damaged. While he was making enquiries with neighbours, the accused trespassed on his property and rushed towards him. Fearing an attack, he ran into the shed and tried to shut the door.