Oh My Friend Ganesha! B'luru clay workshops reimagine Ganesha

Chances are high that this year, all the Ganeshas on the table won’t look like the one next door. Some might be crowned with turbans or modaks, while others could have seed-filled eyes or even resemble a techie. With Ganesha Chaturthi on Monday, the elephant god is getting several interpretations, as Bengalureans get their hands muddy at clay idol-making workshops, which are bringing together first-timers, families, children, youngsters and even older participants to create their own Ganeshas.

Entertainment creator and workshop organiser JB Shashank believes creative freedom is central to the experience. Having made clay models since childhood and his own Ganesha for the past few years, he encourages participants to forget about getting the ‘perfect’ idol. “Every Ganesha is a good Ganesha. You can make him without eyes, without jewellery and he will still be beautiful,” he says.