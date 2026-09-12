Rs 2 crore Jet Patcher brings quick-fix for Bengaluru’s small potholes

BENGALURU: After unveiling the ‘Jet Patcher’ worth Rs 2crore on a pilot basis at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Central City Corporation (BECC) limits, to enable faster pothole repairs without road closures, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (KBG) said the technology will be replicated across all five corporations.
The minister told reporters on Friday that it employs new technology which is suited for repairing smaller potholes without disrupting traffic or causing additional congestion.
Potholes are spread across Bengaluru. In some places, only the top layer of asphalt has worn away, while in others, both the asphalt and underlying aggregate have deteriorated, resulting in deeper potholes. “We are exploring scientific solutions suited to different types of potholes, and the Jet Patcher is one such solution. Going forward, different technologies can be deployed depending on the nature and severity of the pothole,” he said, adding that technology is designed to be particularly suitable for potholes around 2-3 inches deep.
He said the machine allows operators to work only on the damaged portion of the road. It cleans the dust and debris, applies bitumen and wet mix, all through a single machine.
This means repairs can be carried out even amid traffic, without creating roadblocks or major inconvenience to motorists. Once repairs are complete, traffic can resume within about 10 minutes, eliminating the need to undertake repairs exclusively at night.
Different tech for different potholes
The minister said pothole repairs have traditionally relied on hot-mix technology, which requires the use of a roller for compaction. Hot-mix repairs have their limitations. They cannot be carried out effectively during the monsoon, and the process requires a roller. If there is only one pothole on a road, deploying the entire setup may not be practical. Traffic also has to be stopped before work begins, creating additional congestion, Byre Gowda stated. Central City Corporation has invited a tender for Rs 2crore for the pilot project.
GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Central City Commissioner Jagadish G and Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathi R were present.
Patcher Features
Machine uses cold-mix technology and Semi Dense Bituminous Concrete to repair potholes up to 50mm in depth
Before repair, potholes are marked in a regular shape and size, loose materials are removed, and any water accumulated in the pothole is drained
Required quantity of RS1 bitumen emulsion tack coat is applied, repair mix is placed
It is compacted using a plate compactor, following which the work site is cleaned
Repair mix contains 5 per cent bitumen, or as specified, 10 per cent
RS1 bitumen emulsion Advanced Jet Patching technology enables pothole repairs to be carried out faster, more efficiently and with greater adherence to prescribed quality standards, while minimising disruption to traffic