Two, including prison staffer, held for forging SC order to free life convict in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two people, including a Bengaluru Central Prison employee, are arrested for allegedly forging a Supreme Court order to secure the release of a life convict from the prison in 2018. The accused Shankar A, a life convict was released from prison, and Srikanth S, who was working as a second division assistant (SDA) in the convict section at the time of the alleged offence and now working as a first division assistant (FDA).

Parappana Agrahara police said, Srikanth allegedly forged a copy of the order in Shankar’s criminal appeal and made it appear that the Supreme Court directed his release on November 2, 2018.

Acting on the forged document, the prison authorities released Shankar on November 13, 2018. The case came to light after the superintendent (in-charge) of Bengaluru Central Prison lodged a complaint with Parappana Agrahara police on May 20, 2026. A Bengaluru-based court sentenced him to life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 on July 12, 2004.